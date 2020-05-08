Putin accepts US offer of ventilators

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters at the White House that Russia was having a hard time with coronavirus.

Trump on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted his offer to provide ventilators to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus causes a potentially deadly respiratory illness, adding that Russia is having a hard time with the disease.

NUMBER OF VENTILATORS REMAINS UNCLEAR

Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Thursday, where they discussed the coronavirus as well as arms control, according to the White House.

Trump in mid-April signaled he might send ventilators to Russia to help it with coronavirus, and it appears the two leaders sealed the deal on a Thursday phone call, in which they also discussed arms control, according to the White House.