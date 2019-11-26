Putin discuss with his Ukranian counterpart on seized ships

The press office of the Ukrainian leader confirmed the two presidents held a phone talk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone, the Kremlin said.

According to the statement, published on the Kremlin website the two presidents touched upon the situation with the transfer of three Ukrainian ships seized near the Kerch Strait last year.

PRISONER SWAP

Last week, Russia transferred to Ukraine three vessels seized in November 2018 along with 24 crew members for entering waters in the Kerch Strait, provoking conflict.

The crew was returned in September as part of a prisoners swap.

The two leaders also discussed the upcoming summit of the Normandy Four -- Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia -- format and renewal of the contracts on the Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine.