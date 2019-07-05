Putin holds NATO responsible for destruction in Libya

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving leader Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed NATO Thursday for the destruction of Libya, saying the result is chaos.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome along with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Putin said it is also important to recall how it started.

LIBYA DESTRUCTION WAS A NATO DECISION

“Do you remember who destroyed Libya? It was a NATO decision. It was European aircraft that bombed Libya.What we see is chaos and fighting between various armed groups. I do not think that Russia needs to be the main contributor to a resolution of the conflict. Let's ask those who created the problem," he noted.

“We want to tackle this problem. We believe that it is important to talk to everyone. We also think it is necessary to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible. It is necessary to start dialogue as soon as possible," he added. He said more and more militants and terrorists are moving from Syria into Libya, which is “very threatening”.





“We need to work with our EU friends to maintain dialogue with all parties in Libya in order to help the Libyan people restore the functioning of their institutes." Conte said the international community can unite and help all the involved parties in Libya come to the negotiation table and reach a ceasefire.