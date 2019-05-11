Putin takes a tumble after big performance at hockey exhibition

Russian President Vladimir Putin scored eight goals in an all-star ice-hockey game today but then fell over while waving to crowds.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hit the ice on Friday in a hockey game in which he showed off his puck-handling skills and scored eight goals a display that reinforced his image as a man of action.

A judo blackbelt, Putin has long been keen to show off his athletic prowess, including by working out with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, hitting the ski slopes in Sochi or diving to the bottom of the Black Sea.

PUTIN FELL TO THE GROUND

Putin scored eight goals in an all-star ice-hockey game today but then fell over while waving to crowds.

Putin takes a tumble after big performance at hockey exhibition WATCH



While looking towards seated spectators, Putin obliviously skated into a red carpet laid out on the ice, sending him flying. He quickly picked himself up and continued making his way around the stadium.