Qatar imposes travel ban for passengers from 14 countries

The government called on not to visit the countries unless it is absolutely necessary.

Qatar announced Sunday that it its temporarily banning the entry of travelers from 14 countries due to concerns over the novel coronavirus.

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES REACHED TO 15

The ban covers Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Qataris were also called on not to visit the countries unless it is absolutely necessary.

The statement came as the Ministry of Health reported three more cases of the coronavirus bringing the total to 15. The latest cases were all foreigners from the same country who were living in the same flat.

The global death toll from the virus is around 3,500, with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).