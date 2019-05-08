Refugee boat sinks off Spanish coast

In 2018, more than 58,500 irregular migrants arrived in Spain, figure authorities predict could rise this year.

A boat carrying 24 irregular migrants sank off the southern coast of Spain on Wednesday, security officials said.

ONE DEAD

Twenty-two migrants were rescued alive but a woman died and a child has gone missing after a wave capsized the boat near the coast of Cadiz city, said Guardia Civil in a statement. Search and rescue operations are being carried out from land, sea and air to find the missing child.

Some 395 irregular migrants reached to the southern shores of the country between May 3 and 5.