Reported coronavirus deaths hit 800 in US

A total of 354 people diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered so far.

The coronavirus-related deaths in the US topped 800 on Wednesday, while the number of cases reached over 55,200, according to latest figures by Johns Hopkins University.

THE FIRST CASE WAS REPORTED IN JANUARY

The figures put the US in the top three countries worldwide with the most infection cases, after Italy and China.

New York City and the northwestern state of Washington – where the country’s first case was reported in late January – are the hardest hit with 192 and 128 fatalities, respectively.

The figures by the university's Coronavirus Resource Center exceed the official tally compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are updated daily but only for cases reported by 4 p.m. local time (2000GMT) the preceding day.