Reporter hit by flash-bang grenade in US protests

Dozens of reporters and TV crews have been attacked, arrested or harassed while on the job covering the protests following the death of Floyd.

A NBC News reporter was hit by a flash-bang grenade on Monday during a live broadcast of coverage of a protest in Seattle.

FLASH-BANG GRENADE HIT HER ARM

Jo Ling Kent, clad in a mask to protect against tear gas, was reporting from a sports complex about the demonstration in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood when her left arm was hit by a fiery, orange burst.

Video from the scene shows Kent and her crew equipped with gas masks and people in the background running and screaming.

Kent later said that her whole team is safe and apologized for a few expletives that slipped during the incident.