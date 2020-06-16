Rocket attack targets US forces at Baghdad Airport
Two rockets landed at the vicinity of the Baghdad Airport that houses a headquarters for US forces, according to an Iraqi police official.
"At dawn, two rockets targeted Baghdad International Airport; where there is a headquarters for American forces in the military part of the airport," Capt. Ahmed Khalaf, a police officer, said.
NO DEATHS OR MATERIAL LOSSES WERE REPORTED
Khalaf stated that "there were no deaths or material losses reported."
He said security forces have found a rocket launcher in the Al-Furat neighborhood, west of Baghdad.
On June 13, the Al-Taji military base north of Baghdad, which accommodates US forces, was also targeted.
Earlier this month, the Iraqi government pledged to protect all military bases of the US-led international coalition with expectation of departure of US troops.
