Ruling party to win parliamentary elections in Ukraine

According to the recent results, Zelensky’s Servant of the People party to bag over 42% votes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's party is set to win Sunday's snap parliamentary elections, exit polls show.

Five political parties are set to secure seats in the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, the polls said.

ZELENSKY'S PARTY IS SET TO WIN

Servant of the People party, led by Zelensky, is predicted to get 42.7% to 44.4% of the vote. Opposition Platform - For Life, which is considered a pro-Russian party, trails with 11.5% to 12.5% of votes.

Former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party is projected to win 8.5% to 8.9% of votes. Former Prime Minister Yuliya Tymoshenko's All-Ukrainian Union "Fatherland" Party can count on 7.7% to 8.5% of the vote. Pop singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Voice Party is set to receive 6% to 6.5% of the vote.

Zelensky dissolved the Verkhovna Rada during his swearing-in ceremony in May, triggering snap polls.