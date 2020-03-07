Russia bans border crossing for people arriving from Iran

On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin declared regime of emergency in the Russian capital over the spread of coronavirus.

The Russian government announced on Friday a decision to close its border for foreign citizens and people without citizenship, arriving to Russia from Iran.

10 PEOPLE INFECTED

The decision published on the government's website, was made to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

"To ensure the security of the state, protect public health and prevent spreading of new coronavirus infection [2019-nCoV] on the territory of the Russian Federation, the Federal Security Service of Russia from 00:00 local time on March 7, 2020 temporarily bans for foreign citizens and persons without citizenship, coming from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, from entering the territory of the Russian Federation for training and employment, as well as for private, tourist and transit purposes," it said.

Earlier today, an emergency team announced six new coronavirus cases in Russia, saying the number of infected people rose to 10, including seven Russians, two Chinese and one Italian who are currently receiving treatment.