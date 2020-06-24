Russia records 7,176 new coronavirus cases

The death toll from the disease rose by 154 to reach 8,513.

With 7,176 new coronavirus cases registered in Russia over the last 24 hours, the country's total infections hit 606,881 on Wednesday.

Over the same period, 12,393 coronavirus recoveries were recorded, taking the tally to 368,822, the Russian emergency task force said in a daily report.

PUTIN WARNED CITIZENS TO REMAIN FOCUSED

Several Russian regions, including Nenets Autonomous Okrug, have not reported new cases for more than a week.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country managed to make the outbreak "recede" and "reach a turning point". But he also warned the citizens "to remain focused, careful, and alert, especially until the mass production of an effective preventive medicine begins".

Putin stressed that the coronavirus figures are still high in a number of Russian regions, including Tyva, Karachay-Cherkessia, the Yamalo-Nenets, and Khanty-Mansi autonomous areas.

Russia uses testing as one of the preventive measures, the president said, claiming that Russia is carrying out more tests per 1,000 patients compared to the world’s other major countries.