Russia records total of 1,827 deaths from coronavirus

The country confirmed more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in past day.

Russian authorities said on Saturday they had recorded 10,817 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, pushing the nationwide tally to 198,676.

104 DIE IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said that 104 people had died overnight, bringing the national death toll to 1,827.

Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth-highest in the world.