Russia registers 112 new fatalities

The fatalities were at the lowest since May 25, with the infection claiming 112 lives since yesterday, raising the death toll to 5,971.

A total of 230,688 people were successfully treated of the disease, including 3,957 discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours, the country's emergency team said in a daily report.

THE THREE-PHASE PLAN

Meanwhile, another 8,985 cases were registered in Russia during the past day, taking the tally to 476,658, it said.

Late May, the Russian government started to lift restrictions inside the country, saying the situation had stabilized and proceeded to measures of economic recovery.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a three-phase plan to overcome the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, suggesting stabilization by the end of the year, complete restoration in the first half of 2021, and achieving sustainable growth in late 2021.

Also, he instructed the related government bodies to draft and submit to the government proposals on developing and strengthening Russian sanitary-epidemiological service in case of situations similar to the coronavirus outbreak.