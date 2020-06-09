Russia registers 8,595 new coronavirus cases

In late May, the Russian government started to lift restrictions inside the country, saying the situation had stabilized and proceeded to economic recovery measures.

Russia confirmed on Tuesday 8,595 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to date to 485,253.

DEATH TOLL RISES TO 6,142

The death toll rose 171 over the past day to reach 6,142, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

Over the same period, 11,709 patients were successfully treated and discharged from hospital, bringing recoveries to 242,397, it said.

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a partial opening of the borders for international travel, while Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin lifted the lockdown on the capital.