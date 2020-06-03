Russia reports 178 more fatalities in last 24 hours

The government has yet to decide on resumption of travel and tourism, with both international air and railway traffic still suspended and borders closed to foreigners.

Russia reported more recoveries than new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 8,536 were tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally to 432,277, while recoveries reached 195,957, including 8,972 registered since yesterday, the country's emergency team said in a daily report.

178 MORE FATALITIES PUSHED THE DEATH TOLL UP TO 5,215

Russia, still third among countries with most coronavirus cases, started gradually easing restrictions last week, as the government said the situation had stabilized and shifted focus onto economic recovery.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a three-phase plan to overcome the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, which has now claimed over 380,300 lives in 188 countries and regions.

It aims to stabilize the situation by the end of this year’s third quarter, completely restore the economy by the second quarter of 2021, and achieve sustainable long-term economic growth by the third and final phase.