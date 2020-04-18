Russia reports 4,785 new coronavirus cases

Total of 3,057 people discharged from hospitals so far.

The total number of the coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 36,793, as 4,785 more people tested positive over the past 24 hours, an official statement said.

40 PEOPLE DIED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS

At least 40 more people died over the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 313, the emergency team said.

A total of 3,057 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.