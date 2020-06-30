Russia reports 9,320 coronavirus fatalities

Russia allocated nearly 3.5 billion rubles ($500 million) from the government’s reserve fund for the production of coronavirus test kits for use at federal and municipal establishments.

The daily growth in coronavirus cases in Russia stayed below 7,000 for a fifth day in a row while recoveries are rising, resulting in a falling share of active cases, according to official figures.

NUMBER OF RECOVERIES RISES TO 412,650

On Tuesday another 6,693 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country, bringing the country's tally to 647,849, with active cases accounting for about a third of the total number, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed 154 lives over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 9,320, it added. Over the same period 9,220 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing recoveries up to 412,650.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that although the number of new cases is declining across the country, the government will continue to increase the number of tests, because it helps "identify new cases quickly, helping the patients and preventing them from infecting those around them."

Over the last two weeks Russia has seen more recoveries than new cases while the incidence rate dropped 10%.