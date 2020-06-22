Russia reports drop in number coronavirus fatalities

Despite the recent fall in infections, Russia remains the third worst-hit country in the world in total coronavirus cases, only behind Brazil and the US.

Russia reported on Monday the lowest number of daily coronavirus fatalities since May 25.

A TOTAL OF 592,280 INFECTIONS WERE RECORDED

For the first time in June, this indicator has plummeted below 100, with 95 deaths registered over the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 8,206, the country's emergency team said in a daily report.

Over the same period, 7,600 new cases were confirmed, raising the country's total infections to 592,280, it added.

Recoveries were lower than the average this month, only 4,705 people were discharged from hospitals since yesterday, and 344,416 in total since the beginning of the pandemic.