Russia reports nearly 600,000 coronavirus cases

23.06.2020 - 11:44
The number of novel coronavirus infections in Russia closed 600,000 on Tuesday while the country registered the highest daily recoveries from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.
153 NEW FATALITIES HAVE BEEN RECORDED IN LAST 24 HOURS
With 7,425 new cases registered over the last 24 hours, the total number of infections rose to 599,705, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.
Meanwhile, 12,013 additional patients were discharged from hospitals since yesterday, taking recoveries to 356,429, it said.
Over the same period 153 more people died, raising the fatalities to 8,359, it added.
By Elena Teslova
Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 472,500 lives in 188 countries and regions.
More than 9.1 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 4.52 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.
