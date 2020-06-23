Russia reports nearly 600,000 coronavirus cases

The country registered the highest number of daily recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Russia closed 600,000 on Tuesday while the country registered the highest daily recoveries from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

153 NEW FATALITIES HAVE BEEN RECORDED IN LAST 24 HOURS

With 7,425 new cases registered over the last 24 hours, the total number of infections rose to 599,705, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

Meanwhile, 12,013 additional patients were discharged from hospitals since yesterday, taking recoveries to 356,429, it said.

Over the same period 153 more people died, raising the fatalities to 8,359, it added.