Russia sees record cases of coronavirus

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had announced that he had contracted the novel coronavirus and said he would isolate himself until recovery.

Russia on Friday registered record number of coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as 7,933 more people tested positive for the virus.

The total number of coronavirus patients rose to 114,431, while more than 211,000 people were put under medical surveillance, according to data released by the emergency team.

The illness claimed the lives of 96 people in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,169, while the number of recoveries increased to 13,220.

Russia recently ramped up testing in a bid to diagnose patients at an early stage and has conducted more than 3.71 million tests to date.