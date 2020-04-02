Russia starts testing corona vaccines

More than 3 million residents are currently in quarantine in Russia, while the number of cases rose to 2,777.

Russia has been testing several vaccines and eight drugs to treat severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2 commonly known as COVID-19, an official said Wednesday.

SEVERAL VACCINE PROTOTYPES HAVE BEEN DEVELOPED

Doctors found antibodies for the virus in the blood of 11 patients who recovered at the end of March, Vice Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a virtual government meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

A test-system that allows scientists to study the efficiency of vaccines has been produced and several vaccines prototypes have been developed with pre-clinical studies expected to be finished by June 22, and there are already 60 volunteers ready to participate in clinical tests, said Golikova.

In addition, eight drugs that are already in use are being studied to potentially fight the virus with final conclusions announced by April 10, she said.

To stem the spread of infections, Russia imposed lockdowns, including in Moscow and the second city of St. Petersburg, with more regions added every day.