Russia: Vaccines may be available by July

The overall case count in Russia reached 242,271 on Wednesday, following yet another daily tally of over 10,000.

Russia plans to start clinical trials of vaccines for the novel coronavirus in June, the country's health minister announced on Wednesday.

Scientists working on the vaccines say the first batch could be available by late July, Mikhail Murashko told the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament. “I expect that in July, probably the last 10 days of the month, the first medicines will appear,” he said.

"SITUATION IS TENSE BUT MANAGEABLE"

He said a number of drugs that have proven effective in curing coronavirus patients will soon be included in clinical treatment plans.

On the exponential rise in coronavirus cases in Russia, he said the situation is “tense but manageable” and the country’s health system is prepared to deal with the crisis.

He said over 100,000 patients, including 4,000 children, are being treated in hospitals right now, while a larger number – 140,000, including 10,000 children – are in isolation at homes with mild symptoms.