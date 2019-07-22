Russian airstrike kills civilians in Idlib

A marketplace in Maaret Al-Numan city in Idlib was destroyed by Russian jets.

At least 17 civilians were killed in a Russian airstrike Monday on a marketplace in de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency.

17 CIVILIANS WERE KILLED

Russian jets struck the marketplace in Idlib province's Maarat Al-Numan city, killing 17 people, including a White Helmets volunteer, Mustafa Haj Yusuf, the head of the civil defense agency in Idlib.

According to the sources, Russian and regime warplanes also carried out attacks on the town of Bidama and the villages of Talmenes and Al-Kabina.

Monday's deaths bring the toll to 34 in the past 24 hours as 17 civilians were killed in Russian airstrikes in the same de-escalation zone on Sunday.