Russian construction minister tests positive for corona

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that he had contracted the disease and said he would isolate himself until recovery.

Russian construction minister has been hospitalized due to coronavirus, a day after the country's premier tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Construction and Housing said Vladimir Yakushev, 51, and his deputy Dmitry Volkov, 50, were diagnosed with the disease and passed through severe medical check at a Moscow hospital.

THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONFIRMED PATIENTS ROSE TO 114,431

Nikita Stasishin, one of Yakushev's deputies, was appointed as acting minister, the statement added.

Russia on Friday registered record number of coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as 7,933 more people tested positive for the virus.

The total number of coronavirus patients rose to 114,431, while more than 211,000 people were put under medical surveillance.

The illness claimed the lives of 96 people in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,169.