Russian court rejects to interrupt jailed opposition leader’s arrest

Alexey Navalny is a vociferous critic of President Vladimir Putin and is regularly arrested for organizing protest rallies.

A Moscow court rejected the prison hospital chief's request to interrupt Navalny's arrest for medical treatment.

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny on Tuesday was moved back to prison after a brief time at the hospital following a suspected poisoning attempt. Navalny, 43, was arrested last weekend for participating in an unauthorized rally.

HE COULD HAVE BEEN POISONED

Early Sunday morning, he was hospatilized with his family doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva saying he could have been poisoned. Navalny ruled out that he could have been poisoned by the prison administration hinting that the Russian intelligence might have had a role in it.

In a statement on his website, he said: "There are cameras everywhere [..] We need footage of the time when everyone was taken out for a walk or calls. If at this time some people entered my cell, then the poisoning version holds weight."

Eldar Kazahmedov, a consulting physician at the hospital, ruled out poisoning saying Navalny had allergic reaction symptoms.