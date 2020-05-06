Russian Culture Minister tests positive for coronavirus
Last week, three top Russian officials, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, were hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus.
06.05.2020 - 15:51
Wednesday saw the fourth case of coronavirus emerge among Russia’s ruling class.
"HOSPITALIZATION IS OUT OF QUESTION"
Olga Lyubimova, 39, the culture minister, was diagnosed with coronavirus, but only a mild case, and so hospitalization is "out of the question," the ministry's press service said.
Lyubimova, 39, is at home in self-isolation and continues to work via video conferencing, it added.
Despite strict measures, which include a lockdown of the capital Moscow, a ban on foreigners entering, and suspension of international air and railway traffic, Russia has become fifth in the world in the number of coronavirus cases, exceeding 165,000.
Warning