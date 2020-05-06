Russian Culture Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Last week, three top Russian officials, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, were hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus.

Wednesday saw the fourth case of coronavirus emerge among Russia’s ruling class.

"HOSPITALIZATION IS OUT OF QUESTION"

Olga Lyubimova, 39, the culture minister, was diagnosed with coronavirus, but only a mild case, and so hospitalization is "out of the question," the ministry's press service said.

Lyubimova, 39, is at home in self-isolation and continues to work via video conferencing, it added.

Despite strict measures, which include a lockdown of the capital Moscow, a ban on foreigners entering, and suspension of international air and railway traffic, Russia has become fifth in the world in the number of coronavirus cases, exceeding 165,000.