Russian FM support Iran on surplus uranium stocks

Russia’s top diplomat also urged the EU to abide by its pledge and implement a working system, protecting trade with Iran from American sanctions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that all parties involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) known as the Iran nuclear deal have an obligation to preserve it.

"THE DEAL SHOULD BE PRESERVED"

"If we talk about the need to preserve the JCPOA, it means that everyone, not just Iran, must fulfill the obligations," Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow. He said that Iran has exceeded the limit set on its low-enriched uranium stockpiles, because of the US sanctions.

Lavrov added that the sanctions have effectively prevented Tehran, from selling the excess nuclear material.

Lavrov said that Iran had voluntarily committed to limit its low-enriched uranium and heavy water stocks. But this obligation was inextricably linked to Iran's right to sell the surplus material.

Lavrov said as per the JCPOA, the EU has obligations to safeguard economic interests of Iran. "I would very much like our European colleagues to fully realize their responsibility for the preservation of the JCPOA. They also have obligations under the agreement to ensure the economic interests of Iran, including its ability to sell oil," he said.