Russian government detaines over 1.200 people

Russian police detained at least 1.200 at the protests which follow Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny being hospitalized over an unknown illness.

Over 1,200 people were detained in unauthorized demonstrations in Moscow this weekend, said the Russian Interior Ministry on Monday.

The protesters marched on Sunday to Moscow city administration to support opposition candidates who were unable to enter the upcoming local parliamentary elections in September.

MASSIVE CRACKDOWN

The opposition politicians called on their supporters to take to the streets after the authorities refused their demonstration request. Moscow police warned the demonstrators of the illegality of the protest, followed by a massive crackdown.

Official data says around 600 out of 1,074 detainees participated in the demonstrations from other cities.

Opposition leader Alexey Navalny, arrested on July 9 for administrative violation, was hospitalized early Sunday morning from jail as the protests continued.

His family doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva said that he might have been poisoned.

Eldar Kazahmedov, a consulting physician, said Navalny has allergic reaction symptoms, while the politician was also examined by the chief allergist-immunologist.

The reasons and diagnosis of the illness remain unknown as the doctors are waiting for the results of the analysis, he added.