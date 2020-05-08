Russian mayor claims Moscow’s cases near 300,000

Moscow, the epicentre of Russia’s outbreak, accounts for more than half of confirmed cases and deaths.

Mayor of Moscow has said that the real number of coronavirus cases is different than the shared with media in the Russian capital.

"REAL NUMBERS ARE THREE TIMES HIGHER"

"Moscow has around 300,000 cases of the coronavirus even though the number of recorded cases is three times lower," Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

Tests used throughout Russia to determine if someone has the novel coronavirus or not often give the wrong result, Moscow officials said on Thursday, in a statement further calling into question the veracity of official statistics.

The blunt admission by Moscow’s department of health came on the same day as Sobyanin, said the real number of coronavirus infections was more than triple the official figure.