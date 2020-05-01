Russian PM tests positive for coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin served as the head of the Russian Federal Service for almost ten years before taking the premier's office.

Russia's prime minister announced on Thursday that he had contracted the novel coronavirus at a video conference with the country's President Vladimir Putin.

Premier Mikhail Mishustin, who was appointed to the position in January 2020, said he would self-isolate until recovery.

"I MUST FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS"

"It has just become known that the tests I took for the coronavirus have come back positive. In this regard, in accordance with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor [the federal sanitary service], I must observe self-isolation and follow the instructions of doctors. This must be done to protect my colleagues," said Mishustin.

He added that the government would continue working routinely and suggested that Vice Prime Minister Andrey Belousov serve in his place as acting premier while he was on sick leave.

Accepting Mishustin's suggestion, Putin wished him a fast recovery, promising to involve him in decision-making on most major issues.