Russia's coronavirus cases cross 550,000 mark

According to the official data, the death toll from the coronavirus rose to 7,478 as 194 more people lost their lives.

Russia on Wednesday reported 7,843 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 30, bringing the tally to 553,301.

HUMAN TRIALS WERE STARTED

Recoveries in the country were higher than usual as 10,036 people were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered patients to 304,342, Russia's emergency task force said in a daily report.

Meanwhile, Russia started human trials of coronavirus vaccines in two groups of 38 volunteers on Wednesday. The tests will last about six weeks.

Earlier, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the spread of the coronavirus will be broken when at least 45% or, ideally, 50-60% of the population will have immunity to the virus. After that the restrictions can be entirely lifted, he added.

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the coronavirus situation in the country is “gradually improving."