Russia's coronavirus cases over 537,000

During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed lives of 143 people, raising the death toll to 7,091, the emergency task force said.

Russia's continuously rising coronavirus infection cases saw on Monday a slight drop as 8,246 people tested positive for coronavirus.

AUTHORITIES GRADUALLY RELAX MEASURES

The total infections in Russia is now 537,210, despite the lowest count reported on Monday since May 21, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

Although Russian authorities sound optimistic and are gradually relaxing restrictions, the daily growth in cases continues to hover over 8,000 daily.

Meanwhile, at least 4,489 recoveries were registered since yesterday, taking the total figure to 284,539, it added.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko called the situation "controllable" but said some restrictions will be maintained until a vaccine for coronavirus is developed, perhaps sometime before the year’s-end.