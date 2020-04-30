Russia's coronavirus cases pass 105,000

More than 7,000 cases, over 100 fatalities reported in 24 hours, death toll now above 1,000.

A record high of new coronavirus cases has taken Russia’s overall count past 105,000 and the death toll has crossed 1,000, authorities announced on Wednesday.

101 FATALITIES WERE REPORTED IN LAST 24 HOURS

A total of 7,099 people tested positive for coronavirus and 101 patients died over the past 24 hours, the emergency team said in a statement.

The total number of cases stands at 106,498 and fatalities have reached 1,073, it added.

The statement said 208,000 people remain under medical surveillance across Russia, while 11,619 patients have recovered so far.

Russia recently ramped up testing in the hopes of diagnosing patients at an early stage and has conducted more than 3.49 million tests to date.