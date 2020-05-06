Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 165,000

The country ranked 5th in the highest number of coronavirus cases.

Russia became the fifth country with the highest coronavirus cases in the world with 10,559 new and 165,929 total cases on Wednesday.

The number of fatalities rose by 86 over the last 24 hours, while 1,537 people died from the pandemic so far, the emergency team said in a daily report. Recoveries reached 21,327, among them 1,462 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday.

AUTHORITIES CONTUCTED 4.6 MILLION TESTS

Meanwhile, nearly 227,000 people are currently under medical surveillance with suspected coronavirus.

More than 4.6 million tests, including 1 million in the capital Moscow, the worst-hit area, have been carried out in the country to detect the infection at an early stage.

To mitigate the virus's spread, Russia closed its borders to foreigners and stateless people, and suspended international air and railway traffic.

In several cities on lockdown, including Moscow and Russia’s second-largest city Saint Petersburg, people can move only with a special digital pass issued by authorities.