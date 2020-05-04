Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 10,581

According to the data shared by authorities, the 76 new deaths from coronavirus brought the total death toll to 1,356.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.

This brought Russia’s nationwide tally to 145,268, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

PARTIAL LOCKDOWN CONTINUES

Russia has been in partial lockdown since the end of March to curb the spread of the virus. People in Moscow can leave home to visit the nearest food shop or chemist, walk their dog or throw out rubbish but need special passes for other activities.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the nationwide lockdown to remain in place until May 11 inclusive, when Russia finishes celebrating its Labour Day and World War Two Victory Day holidays.