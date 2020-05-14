Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass quarter of a million

According to the official data, over 6.1 million tests were carried out in the country to date in an attempt to detect the infection at early stages.

For the first time in two weeks, Russia reported the daily coronavirus tally falling behind 10,000 cases, as the total number of cases rose past a quarter of a million on Thursday.

252,245 HAVE BEEN TESTED POSITIVE

According to the latest update from the country's emergency task force, 9,974 new infections were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the overall figures to 252,245.

Over the same period, 93 people died, increasing the death toll to 2,305, while the number of recoveries reached 53,530, including 5,527 since yesterday.

Despite strict measures, which include lockdown of capital Moscow, ban for entry of foreigners and suspension of international air and railway traffic, Russia is the second worst coronavirus-hit country in terms of number of cases.