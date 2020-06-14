Russia's coronavirus cases top 530,000

At least 61,291 new cases and 1,089 deaths were confirmed this week, versus 61,830 and 1,166 the week before.

The number of recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Russia crossed 280,000 on Sunday.

Over the last 24 hours, 5,409 people were discharged from hospital, taking recoveries to 280,050, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

119 DEATHS WERE RECORDED IN LAST 24 HOURS

During the same period, 8,835 got infected with coronavirus, raising the number of cases to 528,964, it said. The death toll rose to 6,948 after 119 fatalities were registered since yesterday, it added.

As for weekly developments, Russia saw a slightly lower number of cases and fatalities over the last seven days, according to data by the emergency task force.

At the same time, recoveries were lower than the week before as well, as a total of 53,319 patients were successfully treated for the virus this week compared to 54,848 last week.