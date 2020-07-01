Russia's coronavirus cases top 650,000

Single-day recoveries came in at 10,281, bringing the total number to 422,931.

The number of coronavirus cases Russia has seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic crossed the 650,000 mark on Wednesday.

Over the last 24 hours, 6,556 more people tested positive for coronavirus, briging the tally to 654,405, the country's emergency task force said in its daily report.

216 FATALITIES WERE RECORDED IN LAST 24 HOURS

Over the same period, a spike in coronavirus-related fatalities was seen, with 216 people since yesterday, raising the death toll to 9,536, compared to an average of 100-plus fatalities reported over the last month.

Russia will continue to increase the number of tests although the number of new cases is declining across the country to "identify new cases quickly, helping the patients and preventing them from infecting those around them," said Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

To maintain testing, the government allocated nearly 3.5 billion rubles ($500 million) for the production of coronavirus test kits for use at federal and municipal establishments, Mishustin added.