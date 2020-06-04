Russia's coronavirus recoveries rise to 204,623

Deaths remained over 100 for a tenth day in a row. The overall toll is now 5,384 after 169 more fatalities over the last 24 hours.

With 8,666 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, the number of people cured of coronavirus in Russia is now more than 200,000.

In total, 204,623 people have recovered from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

TRAVEL ACTIVITIES REMAIN SUSPECTED

Daily cases were below recoveries for a second day as 8,831 people were tested positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 441,108.

Last week, Russia began lifting restrictions inside the country and moved to introduce measures for economic recovery.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a three-phase plan to overcome the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

The government has yet to decide on a resumption of travel and tourism via air or railway traffic which remain suspended as borders are still closed to foreign entry.