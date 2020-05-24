Russia's daily cases slowy go down

Up to date as many as 8.6 million tests have been carried out in the country, finding 282,000 people suspected to be infected with the virus.

While Russia has been reporting slight drop in daily coronavirus cases over the past weeks, the number of deaths has increased as the country has registered more than 100 deaths from the infection for a sixth day in a row.

344,481 CASES WERE REPORTED

According to the figures reported by the country's emergency task force, the virus has claimed the lives of 152 people over the last 24 hours, rising the death toll to 3,541.

Over the same period 8,599 new cases have been registered, compared to 9,434 the day before, taking the country's tally to 344,481.

Meanwhile, the number of successfully treated people has risen by 5,363 since Saturday and totaled 113,299 throughout the pandemic.

Russia continues mass testing for coronavirus aiming to detect the disease at early stages when it is less contagious.

Three top Russian officials, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, are being treated in hospital for the coronavirus, while three more were earlier discharged with recovery.