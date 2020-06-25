Russia’s daily fatalities dropped below 100

Recoveries rose by 6,342 since yesterday up to 375,164, official statement said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has been dropping over the last seven days from daily growth of 7,972 last Friday to 7,113 reported on Thursday.

The total infections reached 613,994 with active cases accounting for about a third of this number, according to the data by the country's emergency task force.

FIGURES ARE STILL IN HIGH NUMBERS

Twice this week, daily fatalities dropped below 100, to 95 on June 21 and to 92 over the last 24 hours.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country managed to make the outbreak "recede" and "reach a turning point". But he also warned the citizens "to remain focused, careful, and alert, especially until the mass production of an effective preventive medicine begins".

Putin stressed that the coronavirus figures are still high in a number of Russian regions, including Tyva, Karachay-Cherkessia, the Yamalo-Nenets, and Khanty-Mansi autonomous areas.

Russia uses testing as one of the preventive measures, the president said, claiming that Russia is carrying out more tests per 1,000 patients compared to the world’s other major countries.