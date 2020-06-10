Russia’s recoveries exceed 250,000 mark

According to the country's emergency task force, coronavirus cases rise to 493,657 while death toll stands at 6,358.

The number of recoveries in Russia from the novel coronavirus exceeded 250,000 on Wednesday.

A total of 252,783 patients have recovered from coronavirus, including 10,386 over the last 24 hours, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

GOVERNMENT IS EASING RESTRICTIONS

Meanwhile, 8,404 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country over the past day, bringing the tally to 493,657, it added.

In addition, 216 people have died of the virus, bringing total fatalities to 6,358, the report said.

In late May, the Russian government started to lift restrictions inside the country, saying the situation had stabilized and proceeded with economic recovery measures.

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a partial opening of the borders for international travel, while Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin lifted the lockdown on the capital.