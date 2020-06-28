Russia's recoveries outnumber new infections

Russia's coronavirus-linked deaths this week dropped below 1,000 for the first time since April, latest figures show.

Virus-related fatalities fell from 1,163 last week to 962 ‒ a nearly 20% fall, according to the data by the country's coronavirus task force on Sunday.

Recoveries, meanwhile, outnumbered new cases for the second week in a row.

RUSSIA HAS THE THIRD-HIGHEST NUMBER OF INFECTIONS

Over the last seven days, 50,616 new infections were confirmed in Russia ‒ about 10% less than last week's 55,716.

In comparison, 59,376 people recovered and discharged from hospitals against 59,301 the previous week.

Over the last 24 hours 6,791 people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the national tally to 634,437. Recoveries increased by 5,735 to reach 399,087, while the death toll rose by 104 to 9,073.

Authorities term the developments a "gradual exit from the pandemic," which began in China last December, urging to stay alert till a vaccine against the disease is developed.

Trials for several vaccines have started, and authorities have so far approved two medications for the strain's treatment.

In June, most of the lockdown measures were eased throughout the country, including the capital Moscow.

Some regulations, however, such as mandatory social distancing in public places and wearing face masks and gloves, have been introduced since then. There are limits to social gatherings at certain public venues as well.