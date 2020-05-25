Russia reports over 350,000 coronavirus infections

The country experienced a consistent increase in its number of new daily coronavirus cases.

Cases of the coronavirus in Russia climbed to 353,427 on Monday, having risen by 8,946 in the past 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.

3,633 PEOPLE HAVE DIED SO FAR

It said the number of fatalities had risen by 92 overnight, taking the overall nationwide death toll from the virus to 3,633.

Russia has been badly affected by the novel coronavirus and its hospitals are struggling to contain the spread among medical workers, who are 16 times more like to die from the virus than in countries with comparable coronavirus outbreaks.