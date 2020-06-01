Russia's virus cases rise to 414,878

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in Russia a total of 175,877 people successfully recovered from coronavirus.

At least 9,035 new coronavirus infections were registered over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 414,878, the country's emergency task force said.

AUTHORITIES LIFTED THE RESTRICTIONS

Over the same period the virus claimed the lives of 162 people, compared to 138 the day before, raising the death toll to 4,855. Meanwhile, recoveries continued to decline; 3,994 were declared healthy over the past day, a drop from 4,414 on Sunday and an average of 8,000 last week.

Last week, the Russian government lifted lockdown restrictions saying the situation had stabilized. International air and railway travel is still suspended.

Two top Russian officials are being treated for the coronavirus, while four others have recovered.