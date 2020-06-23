Saudi Arabia limits Hajj to pilgrims amid outbreak

Due to coronavirus pandemic, country will not allow pilgrims from abroad this year.

Saudi Arabia this year will limit the annual Hajj pilgrimage to people living inside the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, shutting the doors to pilgrims from abroad.

1,307 DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED SO FAR

Only a limited number of people from all nationalities living in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to perform the annual Hajj as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread worldwide, and crowded places and international transportation are even riskier in recent days, the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry said in a written statement.

The Hajj, the pilgrimage to Islam's holiest site Kaaba in the city of Mecca, is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims are required to perform it at least once in their life if they have the means to do so.

The kingdom's coronavirus tally stands at 161,005 cases, including 1,307 deaths and 105,175 recoveries.