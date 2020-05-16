Saudi Arabia reports 50,000 coronavirus cases

The death toll in the kingdom increased by 10 to 302, the official said on state TV.

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia topped 50,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 302

A ministry official reported 2,840 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 51,980. That was up from an average of around 1,500 new cases a day over the past week.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first coronavirurs infection on March 2, several weeks after the initial outbreak in Asia.