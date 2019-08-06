Scotland wants to leave UK

Scotland will vote for independence.

Boris Johnson has been selected the United Kingdom’s new prime minister. Known as a Brexit supporter Johnson visited Scotland last week and entered a meeting with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

SCOTLAND WANTS TO LEAVE UK

Johnson found out that the most Scots want a fresh independence referendum by 2021.

Also Sturgeon wanted from Johnson not to block a fresh referendum on Scottish independence after a poll.

46 PERCENT OF THE SCOTS WANT TO LEAVE UK

According to the results of the last survey published; 46 percent of the Scots want to leave UK, but 43 percent of mass is against separation.