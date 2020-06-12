Sending military to Seattle may cause conflict, mayor says

Seattle protesters used the police barricades to section off the area, calling it the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone."

The mayor of Seattle said on Thursday it would be unconstitutional and illegal for US President Donald Trump to send military forces into the city to clear protesters occupying a neighborhood, as he has suggested.

"IT'S ILLEGAL TO SEND MILITARY"

But Mayor Jenny Durkan, speaking at an afternoon press conference, did not say how or when authorities would remove the roughly 500 demonstrators who have established a makeshift encampment behind barricades in the Capitol Hill district. “It is unconstitutional and illegal to send the military into Seattle,” said Durkan, a first-term Democrat. “There is no imminent threat of an invasion of Seattle.”





Activists have occupied the area since police on Monday moved street barricades and abandoned their East Precinct station in a move city officials say aimed to reduce tension.

TRUMP BLAMED "DOMESTIC TERRORISTS"

“We’re not going to let this happen in Seattle. If we have to go in, we’re going to go in,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday.

Instead of “protesters,” Trump suggested another term for the demonstrators late Wednesday: “Domestic Terrorists.” Trump criticized Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, both Democrats, on Twitter, threatening federal action if local leaders don’t “take back” the city.